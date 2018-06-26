Africa: Belgium Dazzle in Seven-Goal Thriller

Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard each scored twice and substitute Michy Batshuayi added a deserved fifth as Belgium cruised past Tunisia to edge closer to a place in the Round of 16.

Lukaku's clinically taken brace, coming in the wake of a double against Panama in the Red Devils' opening match, established him as Belgium's most prolific scorer at a single FIFA World Cup™. Hazard kicked off the scoring by opening his account at Russia 2018 in the sixth minute from the penalty spot, before Lukaku doubled the Red Devils' lead after 16 minutes with an angled left-foot finish.

The Carthage Eagles pulled a goal back courtesy of a Dylan Bronn header but Lukaku then made it 3-1 in first-half stoppage time with a dinked finish to convert Thomas Meunier's clever through ball. Hazard then got his second in the 51st minute of a thrilling contest from a defence-splitting Kevin de Bruyne pass before Belgium substitute Batshuayi and Tunisia skipper Wahbi Khazri rounded off the scoring.

The North Africans' World Cup hopes now hang by a thread and they will need Panama to beat England in tomorrow's match to stand any chance of continuing in this competition.

Budweiser Man of the Match

Besides bagging a brace for Belgium, Eden Hazard was lively throughout and initiated many of his team's attacks.

The stat

40 - Tunisia's wait goes on. They have not won a World Cup game in 40 years, since beating Mexico 3-1 in the 1978 edition.

What's next

England v Belgium - Group G, 28 June, Kaliningrad

Panama v Tunisia - Group G, 28 June, Saransk