Deputy President William Ruto yesterday told Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga to keep off his work, saying he does not need advice on how to carry out his duties.

He said he was focused on delivering Jubilee's pledges to the public and that no amount of criticism will distract him.

"Someone tell them that I know what I am doing. As the Deputy President, I honestly understand my mandate very well and no amount of their criticism is going to dampen my spirits. I will go to every corner of this country as part of the Jubilee agenda to ensure each Kenyan gets a feel of development,"

Mr Ruto said at Keroka and Rigoma in Nyamira County.

He said he would no longer tolerate "political lectures" from any quarters on how he should do his job.

BIG FOUR AGENDA

"Mtu awambie bwana, waachane na mimi. Kwani kama Makamu wa Rais sijui kazi yangu? (Someone tell them to leave me alone.

As the Deputy President, don't I know my work?), he said, adding that the government would continue implementing its flagship projects under the Big Four agenda despite opposition from some quarters.

"I don't need anybody's permission to engage the people on matters of development. I am the principal assistant to the President, who has given me permission to work for Kenyans. Who are some people to question me on this?" posed Mr Ruto. Mr Odinga has recently criticised Mr Ruto over his frequent tours across the country, accusing him of engaging in premature election campaigns.

On Monday, the DP asked Kenyans to distinguish between political leaders keen on rhetoric and those focused on development.

"Kenyans have decided to move forward. We don't have the luxury of time to entertain people who have nothing to show for the years they have been in politics," said Mr Ruto.

MARCH 9 HANDSHAKE

The Deputy President said that following the March 9 handshake, between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga, the Jubilee Party had decided to support and work with all the elected leaders who have the interests of fellow Kenyans at heart irrespective of political party.

"Whether you were elected in the opposition or Jubilee we have since closed ranks to move the country forward, you will be time barred with your criticism of our effort," he said.

Earlier at Keroka Sub-County, the Deputy President gave Sh100 million for the completion of a hospital and said the government had committed more than Sh300 million worth of equipment to the facility.

Deputy Governor Amos Nyaribo promised an additional Sh100 million from Nyamira County to help develop the hospital, which serves more than 72,000 people a year.

COMMISSIONED WATER PROJECT

The Deputy President also commissioned Nyangori water project, which is worth Sh450 million.

Mr Ruto said the government had connected 40,000 households to electricity, up from 15,000 in 2013 and pledged that the Sh5.8 billion Bonyunyu dam construction would start in three months.

The project had stalled due to squabbles among leaders and a case is in court over its location.

The DP said the government had allocated a further Sh550 million to the county to help in the Last Mile electricity project expected to connect 10,000 homes in the next one year.