26 June 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Nigeria, U.S. Team Up to Tackle Cybercrime

By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is partnering Nigeria's anti-corruption agencies to fight rampant cybercrime.

A partnership with the Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) follows the realisation that cybercrime is the latest form of terrorism and alongside corruption, is a growing concern prevalent in the 21st century.

Ibrahim Magu, Acting EFCC Chairman, said the anti-graft agency, in partnership with international agencies, would "leave no stone unturned" in tackling cybercrime as it posed a big threat globally.

"Petitions evolving from cybercrimes have been on the increase on the EFCC website," Magu said.

"These scams are being duly investigated by the Cyber Crimes Unit with a view to bringing culprits to justice," he added.

Magu stressed the need for more international partners to tackle cybercrime.

George Piro, an Assistant Director, International Operations Division at FBI, led the delegation to Nigeria.

"The main purpose of my visit is to acknowledge the exemplary role EFCC has played and to thank you (EFCC) for the continuous partnership that has resulted in mutually beneficial rewards in the fight against corruption," Piro said.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

