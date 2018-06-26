26 June 2018

Kenya/Tanzania: Has Gor Mahia Striker Kagere Sneaked Out to Sign With Tanzania's Simba?

By Nahashon Musungu

Gor Mahia striker Meddie Kagere reportedly left for Tanzania on Monday evening with local media reporting the footballer was all set to complete a move to Simba SC.

According to Tanzanian newspaper Mwanaspoti, the 31-year old jetted to Dar es Salaam alongside his agent Patrick Gakumba and the duo is currently accommodated at a top hotel in the capital ahead of negotiations with Simba officials.

The paper published a picture of the Rwanda international alongside Gakumba reportedly taken in Dar when the duo touched down.

WITHOUT CLUB'S BLESSINGS

Multiple sources at Gor Mahia told Nairobi News that the player flew to Tanzania without the blessings of his club.

"He asked for permission to go to Rwanda and renew his passport," said one source.

"We were expecting him back on Wednesday and he had promised us he will sign a new contract upon return. He's had an offer on the table for the past week."

It's still unclear when the player's current contract with the record Kenyan champions is set to expire.

At the Msimbazi Street based side, Kagere is expected to pocket upto Sh7 million cash as a bonus for signing the two year contract. Further, he will pocket Sh450,000 monthly salary, a two hundred per cent pay rise from his current salary, plus a fully furnished house and car.

BLOW TO COACH

Kagere's impending departure from K'Ogalo could prove a blow to coach Dylan Kerr who is gunning for a Kenyan Premier League, SportPesa Shield, Cecafa Kagame Cup titles this year.

Kagere was also expected to feature prominently in the team's assignments in the Caf Confederation Cup where matches against Tanzania's Yanga are lined up, plus a highly anticipated friendly against English club Everton at Goodison Park sometime in July.

Kagere's compatriot Jacques Tuyisenge and Ivorian Ephrem Ghuikan are the other recognised strikers at the club.

Gor officials are in the meantime said to be considering Burundian forward Mustafa Francis as Kagere's replacement.

