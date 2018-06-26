Cameroon: Gospel Music - Choristers Raise Cameroon's Challenges

Jubilee Praise Team and other groups held a concert in Yaounde on June 17, 2018 to solicit God's intervention in the nation's problems

Cameroon has for some time been going through a number of challenges, including Boko Haram attacks in the Far North Region, the refugee situation in the East and northern regions, and the crisis in the North West and South West Regions. While government and other stakeholders continue to proffer solutions, Christians have not been indifferent.

It was in this light that a number of Yaounde-based choristers on Sunday, June 17, 2018, decided to take Cameroon's challenges to God through songs. Attended by hundreds of worshippers, it was the third time the event was being held. Dubbed "Praise Hour," it was organised by the inter-denominational group, Jubilee Praise Team.

The concert saw the participation of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Quartier Fouda, Yaounde Mass Choir, Kadesh Choir of Alfanaomi, Mendong, Yaounde, and several other choral groups from various denominations in Yaounde. Worshippers thronged the Redeemed Christian Church of God at Quartier Fouda to listen to uplifting "prayer songs" such as "The big day has come!" and "I need thee."

"The big day has come!" ("Le grand jour s'est levé"), according to Paola Koum Dissake, General Coordinator of Jubilee Praise Team, is a prayer for Cameroon because "the Holy Spirit is here and God has given us full salvation." "I need thee" on the other hand is a cry from the heart to the Lord on "how much we need Him every day for our protection and defence."

Paola Koum Dissake explained that Jubilee Praise Team chose singing as a form of prayer because "praise inhabits the heart of the Lord." With motto "Unity, love and integrity," the group "seeks to impart in Cameroonians a greater sense of patriotism, unity, love and integrity, which links all of them together." Jubilee Praise Team was founded by "Rev. Psalmist" Faith Um on the occasion of the celebration of Cameroon's 50th anniversary in 2010.