Cameroon: Football Development - Professional League, La Liga Together

A joint press briefing to officially present a collaboration agreement took place in Yaounde on Friday, June 22, 2018.

The Cameroon Professional Football League (LPFC) and the Spanish Football League (La Ligua) will henceforth work together for the development of football in the country. The announcement was made during a joint press briefing granted by the LPFC and La Liga in Yaounde on Friday June 22, 2018.

The purpose of the meeting was to officially present a collaboration agreement between La Liga of Spain and the Cameroon Professional Football League that was singed recently.

Speaking at the occasion, the President of the Cameroon Professional Football League Pierre Semengue said Cameroon needs technical assistance and he believes that the experience from Liga will help the FPFC in the development of football in Cameroon.

The delegate of La Liga in Cameroon, Garcia Modrente said the Spanish Football league is in search of visibility, and that the championship has the chance of having many fans in Cameroon due to many top players that have plied their trade in Spanish championship like Daniel Ngom Kome, Samuel Eto'o, Geremi Njitap, etc. He said they have created a data base of Spanish fans and they want to go closer to them to share their experience .

This agreement signed on March 12, 2018 in Madrid, Spain by the Presidents of the two institutions marks a turning point in the process of professionalising Cameroonian football. According to Pierre Semengue the technical assistance that the Spanish league will bring to the Cameroon Professional Football League is based on aspects related to the development of the administration, marketing, TV rights, security, integrity and sports projects.

In this win-win partnership La Liga will not only benefit from visibility but will also benefit from the collaboration to promote the La Liga Global Network project,

Cameroon having been targeted as a strategic country in this context. The event took place in the presence of the Spanish Ambassador to Cameroon, H.E. Jorge de Orueta Pemartin, and Indomitable Lions goalkeeper, Idris Carlos Kameni and other invitees.

J'aime