Cameroon: Estino La Femme Dynamique - Brought Into Music By Life's Challenges

The budding Bikutsi artiste has an album to her credit after a career of four years.

"I was weeping one day when I fell asleep and began dreaming. I saw myself on stage performing before a crowd. When I woke up, I took a piece of paper and composed "La vie continue." This is how I began singing," recalls Estino la femme dynamique. Her real name Esther Njuh, 30, Estino, hails from Tabenken in Donga-Mantung Division of the North West Region.

Her premier and only album to date is entitled "Mon Telephone." Produced by Red Road Records and launched on April 1, 2016, the Bikutsi album has three tracks in French, one in English and two others in Limbum language, which is spoken in Donga- Mantung Division.

As a débutante in music, Estino sought the mentoring counsel of older professionals. "Longue Longue has been advising me. He assisted in recording my album and in shooting the video - all for free. In fact, he has always been there for me. Together with his younger brother, Billy Longue, they were in Yaounde for the launch of my album in April 2016. I am so grateful for his relentless assistance," notes Estino who has done concerts with Longue Longue in Yaounde and Douala. Meanwhile, the famous Makossa artiste has been encouraging Estino to go international.

On her own, "La femme dynamique" has performed in Yaounde on several occasions with artistes like Edoudoua Non-glacé, Vincent Paradis, Atango de Manadjama, Maahlox le vibeur, Mooty Doty, Adeline Mbenkum ... .

"I am grateful for the support of all these people. To succeed in music, you need to work with old hands," she underscores. On how she has found music as a career, Estino says it has been challenging. "But when you do something with love and determination, you will succeed," she notes.