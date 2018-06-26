Somalia: Somali PM Meets His Rwandan Counterpart in Kigali

Somali PM Hassan Ali Khaire met with his Rwandan counterpart Edouard Ngirente in Rwandan Capital Kigali on Sunday night. The meeting which was attended by minsters from both countries focused on wide range issues, including the bilateral relations, justice, economy and security in the continent.

Sources said Somalia's State Minister Foreign Affairs, officials from the office of PM Kheire as well as Rwandan State Ministers Foreign Affairs and Justice were in attendance. Khaire has appreciated Ngirente for the warm welcome extended to his delegates on arrival in Kigali, adding that Somalia follow suit of Rwanda in recovery of the civil war.

For his part, Rwandan Prime Minister Ngirente has commended the progress achieved by the Somali government since the election of President Farmajo in February 8, 2017.