26 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sibanye Driefontein Mine Hit By Another Death

Stillwater has confirmed that another miner has died at its Driefontein operations near Carltonville.

"One of our employees entered a gully and they were busy with the night shift cleaning, so basically he was hit by a scraper. He was fatally injured," spokesperson James Wellsted said on Tuesday morning.

Wellsted said the death was still under investigation.

The death toll at Sibanye-Stillwater's operations this year alone stands at over 20, close to half of the fatalities in the entire mining industry.

Source: News24

South Africa

