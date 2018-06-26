Eritrea: Monetary Contribution to Augment Martyrs Trust Fund

Asmara — In a commemoration ceremony they conducted in connection with the 20 June, Martyrs' Day, nationals in the Diaspora have contributed monetary support to augment the martyrs trust. The residents also said that assisting families of martyrs is the responsibility of every citizen and not to be left the government alone.

During a Martyr Day commemoration ceremony the Eritrean nationals in Kuwait conducted with a candle vigil, one Eritrean family contributed 50 thousand US Dollars. The participants also expressed readiness to contribute towards augmenting the martyrs' trust fund.

National residing in the Sudanese capital and its environs, national organizations and associations as well as the faithful at the Abune Aregawi and St. Micael Churches in Sudan have also contributed over 9,600 US Dollar.

Besides, Eritrean community members in Perth, Australia have also contributed over 4,400 US Dollars and that six nationals have pledged to support six families of martyrs for two consecutive years.

Likewise, nationals residing in the German city of Cologne and its environs have contributed 1,100 Euro.

In the same vein, nationals residing in the Republic of South Africa have contributed over 61,500 Rand in ab bid to augment the martyrs' trust fund.