Eritrea: Commendable Dental Service

Massawa — Dental clinic set up in Massawa city in 2011 is contributing significantly in alleviating the existed health problem, head of the clinic Dr. Nazrawi Mehari underscored.

Stating that the clinic was providing limited dental treatment service, Dr. Nazrawi said that as a result of to the introduction of modern equipment the clinic is providing full dental health service. The doctor also said that the clinic is conducting awareness raising campaigns with a view to enhance the consciousness of the people on dental care.

Dr. Nazrawi also underscored that in addition to the residents of Massawa sub zone,the clinic is providing service to the residents of Gelalo, Foro, Shieb, Massawa, Gindae and Dahlak.

Indicating that dental college graduates are practically applying their knowledge on the ground, Dr. Nazrawi said that regular experience sharing and on job trainings are being conducted with the view of advancing the capacity of the graduates.

The beneficiaries have expressed gratitude for the dental health services they are being provided from the clinic set up in their neighbourhood.

Documents of the Massawa Dental Clinic indicate that the clinic has 2 doctors and six practitioners.