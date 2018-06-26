25 June 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Protesting Teachers Detained in El Gezira

Tagged:

Related Topics

Wad Madani — Teachers in Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira, carried out a sit-in on Sunday, in protest against the government's decision to close more than 200 schools in the state. The teachers also demanded a salary rise and payment of their delayed allowances since 2013.

Policemen, aided by agents of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) arrested a number of protesting teachers.

According to the Sudanese Teachers' Committee, Osman Hamad, Abdallah Hassan, Adel Babu, Ibtihaj Ahmed, Tawfig Khalil, Abubakr Mohamed Ali, Manal Ahmed, Mona Ibrahim, Hindi Mohamed Ahmed, Mutaz Atta, El Daw Mohamed Ahmed, Khalid Salah, Anji Mohamed Ahmed, Abubakr Mahdi and Raya Elias were detained.

The opposition National Umma Party (NUP) strongly condemned the decision of El Gezira state Ministry of Education to close more than 200 secondary schools at the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year that will start next Sunday.

In a statement on Sunday, the NUP held "the entire regime fully responsible for the consequences of the decision, which was taken "arbitrarily and hastily, and exposes the country to more tensions in addition to the difficult economic and living conditions".

The party expressed its solidarity with the residents of El Gezira state and called on them "to continue their struggle and never give up the right to education".

Sudan

Sudan's NISS Accuses Blind Darfuri Sheikh of Espionage - Detains Activists

After months of incommunicado detention in the prison of Kober in Khartoum North, the prosecution referred Sheikh Matar… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.