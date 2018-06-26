Kenya: Mombasa Judge Orders Police to Produce 'Abducted' Teenager

A Mombasa judge has ordered the state to produce a teenager suspected to have been abducted by police officers a month ago.

Justice Eric Ogola ordered the Director of Public of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Inspector General of Police (IG) and National Police Service (NPS) to produce the 18-year-old in court this Friday regardless of whether he was abducted by police officers or not.

"If indeed he was abducted by the police then they cannot detain him for more than 24 hours without producing him in court,. If they (police) didn't do so, they still have an obligation to establish where he is and report to this court," Justice Ogola ruled.

ABDUCTION

The court was told that Mr Husni Mbarak left his garage on May 25 for noon prayers at Azhar Mosque accompanied by his brother, Mr Khalid Mbarak.

After prayers, the teenager went to buy meet at a nearby restaurant but on his way back he was confronted by two armed men in civilian clothes who emerged from a parked car and bundled him inside the vehicle.

The teenager's father, Mr Mbarak Khalid, on June 25 went to court to compel DPP, IG and NPS to produce his son who has been missing for a month now since he was abducted in Majengo area in Mombasa County.