South Africa: Police Condemn Killing of Two Gauteng Officers

National police have condemned the killing of two police officers in separate incidents in three days in Gauteng.

On Monday morning, a 43-year-old constable was shot dead while he and a warrant officer responded to a complaint at Ekangala, near Bronkhorstspruit.

Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said that when they arrived at the scene, the constable approached four men to ask for information.

"The constable approached them on foot. They just opened fire on the 43-year-old constable and ran. He was killed."

Naidoo said they also took the officer's firearm.

In a separate incident, a police sergeant was killed on Saturday when he arrived home from work in Payneville, Springs.

"The member was off duty but still in his full uniform when he was killed. The suspects fled the scene without taking anything," Naidoo said.

The motive for the murder was not known.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has condemned the killings.

"The attacks on our police officers are continuing unabated and I have reiterated to our men and women in blue not to fall with their guns."

Sitole said he had tasked a specialised team to track down and bring the perpetrators to book.

Police have appealed to anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects to contact the police on the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

