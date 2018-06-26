South Africa: CSA Pays Tribute to Hira Jairam

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has heard with sadness of the sudden passing on Monday of former Transvaal cricketer Hira Jairam at his home in Lenasia.

Hira immigrated to South Africa as a young boy in 1942 and lived in downtown Johannesburg until the Group Areas Act forced his family to move to Lenasia.

Jairam was a formidable off-break and off-cutter bowler and played for Zenith before ending his career with Hinds Cricket Club.

His best performance was 6 for 48 against Natal in 1970. He once took 7 for 2 in a club match.

Hira bowled an immaculate length and bowled quick off-cutters on matting where he was unplayable and able to impart prodigious turn.

In 8 first-class matches he took 24 wickets at an average of 24.25.

"On behalf of the CSA Family I extend our deepest condolences to his family, his friends and his many cricketing colleagues," commented CSA Acting CEO Thabang Moroe.

