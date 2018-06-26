South Africa: Bulls Rocked By Injuries Ahead of Sunwolves Trip

The Bulls have numerous injuries ahead of their Super Rugby clash against the Sunwolves in Singapore this weekend.

The big news is that centre and captain Burger Odendaal , who injured his calf in Sunday's SuperSport Challenge defeat to the Lions, has been ruled out.

Prop Trevor Nyakane, meanwhile, has also not recovered from the rib injury he picked up while on duty with the Springboks.

Nyakane had been due to start the first Test against England in Johannesburg but was removed from the squad on match-day, and Bulls team doctor Herman Rossouw confirmed on Monday that the 29-year-old was still sidelined.

Travis Ismaiel is also not available as he continues his recovery from the niggle he picked up on Test debut against Wales in Washington back on June 2.

The news is not much better on the long-term injury front.

Lizo Gqoboka (toe), Lood de Jager (chest) and Tim Agaba (bicep) have all been ruled out for the remainder of the Super Rugby season and that is also bad news for the Boks as they start preparations for the Rugby Championship in August.

Roelof Smit (knee), meanwhile, will play no further part in 2018 while Hendre Stassen and Marco van Staden have also been ruled out for the Sunwolves clash.

The Bulls are bottom on the South African Conference but could still mathematically make the Super Rugby playoffs.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 13:55 (SA time).

