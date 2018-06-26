Cameroon: Presidency of the Republic - Meritorious Personnel Distinguished With Medals

The Minister, Secretary General at the Presidency chaired the colourful ceremony at Unity Palace on Friday June 22, 2018.

Some personnel of the Presidency of the Republic have received medals for loyal services rendered the State. The Minister, Secretary General at the Presidency, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh chaired the colourful ceremony Friday June 22, 2018 in the presence of other close collaborators of the Head of State, notably; the Minister, Director of the Civil Cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic, Samuel Mvondo Ayolo and the Minister, Assistant Secretary General at the Presidency, Elung Paul Che.

Some Ministers of Special Duties at the Presidency of the Republic were also in attendance. The over a hundred decorations ranged from Order of Valour through Order of Merit to various honour and labour medals.

The colourful ceremony was an occasion for the happy recipients to come out probably in their best outfits and for their loved ones to portray the deep affection they have for them through striking bouquet of flowers.

While the medals compensated the efforts put in by the recipients for efficiency in the daily affairs of the Presidency of the Republic, the solemnity of the ceremony was equally an opportunity to galvanise other staff to work harder not only to merit the favour of hierarchy when the next decorations will be dished out but equally to advance the country in all spheres of national life.