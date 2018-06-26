25 June 2018

Africa: Hundreds Donate Towards TV Africa's Maiden Blood Donation Exercise

TV Africa's blood donation drive was a success as many trooped in to support the worthy curse last weekend. The event saw a lot of voluntary donors in attendance to support the station aid the Ghana national blood service with the blood supply in the country.

Speaking to TV Africa News, the donors expressed joy for participating in the exercise and the fact that it's an opportunity for them to help save lives whiles others also said they joined the donation as a sign of loyalty to TV Africa.

It was not just about donating, patrons had the opportunity to check for their hemoglobin test, blood pressure, among others.

The donors also were thrilled with musical performances from some artists and were fully refreshed with products from cowbell, Ghandour and other partners.

Veronica Ofosuhemaa Owusu-Ansah, Head of Media and brands for TV Africa, disclosed that the blood donation is a charitable event TV Africa is embarking on as part of its corporate social responsibility to give back to society. She added that the exercise is also part of the company's positioning strategies.

Some celebrities that passed through were Niikki, Khadijat from the breakfast live show, Classy Judy of Odo confession fame, Sika, Shirley FRIMPONG MANSO, and a host of others .There was a network session for the donors, presenters, and stakeholders of TV Africa as well.

