26 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Killed, Nine Injured in KZN Taxi Crash

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two men were killed and nine others were seriously injured after a taxi driver lost control of the vehicle which overturned on Umgeni Road near Connaught Bridge on Tuesday morning, KwaZulu-Natal paramedics said.

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene to find that the vehicle had somehow lost control and crashed through the concrete fence, coming to rest on its roof just before the railway lines.

"Most of the occupants had been ejected as the taxi was rolling."

Nine passengers sustained serious injuries and were stabilised on the scene before they were taken to various Durban hospitals for the further treatment, said Jamieson.

"Two men had sustained major injuries and were declared deceased on the scene," he added.

Paramedics said the circumstances that led to the crash were unknown.

Police are on the scene and are investigating further.

Source: News24

South Africa

First Public Hearing On Land Expropriation to Commence

Written submissions on land expropriation without compensation are done and dusted, and now South Africans have their… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.