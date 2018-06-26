South Africa: Two Killed, Nine Injured in KZN Taxi Crash

Two men were killed and nine others were seriously injured after a taxi driver lost control of the vehicle which overturned on Umgeni Road near Connaught Bridge on Tuesday morning, KwaZulu-Natal paramedics said.

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene to find that the vehicle had somehow lost control and crashed through the concrete fence, coming to rest on its roof just before the railway lines.

"Most of the occupants had been ejected as the taxi was rolling."

Nine passengers sustained serious injuries and were stabilised on the scene before they were taken to various Durban hospitals for the further treatment, said Jamieson.

"Two men had sustained major injuries and were declared deceased on the scene," he added.

Paramedics said the circumstances that led to the crash were unknown.

Police are on the scene and are investigating further.

Source: News24