Ntcheu, June 26, 2018. Traditional Authorities Makwangwala and Phambala of Ntcheu have hailed government for setting aside K 4 billion for development activities to be carried out in all the 193 constituencies of the country.

Speaking when officials from the district council visited the TA's Area Development Committees (ADC) for project appraisals under the Community Managed Social Economic Projects (CMSEP), TA's Makwangwala and Phambala said the money would help transform their areas.

"We believe that if the money is used for the intended purpose, our areas will be transformed since new structures like school blocks, roads, clinics and bridges among others will be constructed with the money," said Makwangwala.

He viewed that K 4 billion would complement the already existing development funds at district level which he said are not enough.

"We have LDF and CDF among other development funds at district level. However, the money is not enough to help us carry all the development projects that we plan in our areas. With this K 4 billion meant for development, we are better off," Makwangwala stated.

Traditional Authority Phambala concurred with Makwangwala saying she expects many Malawians to benefit from the projects under the CMSEP.

"We have been told that the funds will be shared to all constituencies in the country for development projects which is very commendable. By sharing it to all 193 constituencies, it means that government wants every one of us to benefit," she said.

LDF projects Officer for Ntcheu, Ireen Chilombo said it was the wish of government to see lives of people in the communities being transformed through provision of social amenities.

"The funds are already in the district's development fund account for each constituency to benefit.The district team is here to appraise for the development activity that you have identified as an area.

As soon as all the processes are done, the projects will commence," she said.

Some months ago, government set aside funds amounting to K 4 billion meant for development activities in all the 193 constituencies of the country which will be released according to the projects presented by the constituency through area development committees.

Meanwhile, teams from the district council in Ntcheu are currently in a process of appraising projects to benefit from the fund.