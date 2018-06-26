26 June 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Police Registers Decline in Fatal Road Accidents

By Mphatso Sam

Blantyre — Road accidents between January and March, 2018 are said to have increased by 10 per cent, a development the Malawi Police Service (MPS) has largely attributed to continued reckless driving on the country's roads, Malawi News Agency (Mana) has learnt.

According to a MPS report for the period from January to March,2018, 952 road accidents were reported in comparison to the same period in 2017 when 867 accidents were reported.

The report indicates that a total of 201 fatal road accidents were reported during the first quarter of 2018 killing 508 people whilst in 2017 during the same period, 202 fatal road accidents occurred and 540 people lost their lives.

"119 serious accidents have been reported and 345 people suffered various degrees of injuries, last year in the same period, 122 were reported whereby 335 people suffered various degrees of injuries, with a difference of three accidents, representing 2.4% decrease," the report reads.

The document states that 371 minor road accidents were reported and that 917 people sustained minor injuries whilst in 2017 during the same period, 325 minor accidents were reported with 728 people sustaining slight injuries representing a 14 percent increase.

National Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), James Kadadzera said records have shown that people who were killed on the country's roads during the period this year died because of lack of impartiality among drivers since most of the accidents were caused by over speeding leading to 391 road accidents this year alone.

"Besides, the road accidents figures have increased because of drivers ignoring traffic signs. What we are saying as the police is that all these accidents are preventable unless all road users follow road safety rules and regulations," he said.

In the first quarter from January to March 2018, a total of 260 damages were reported whilst in 2017 during the same period, 218 damages of road accidents were reported indicating a difference of 42 damages and a 19 per cent increase.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

