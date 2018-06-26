25 June 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Pres Appoints 2 Ambassadors

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, announced the seventh batch of persons appointed to represent Ghana as ambassadors in foreign countries. They are Mrs Gloria Opoku, Ghana Ambassador to Senegal and Mrs Jane Gasu-Aheto, Ghana's Ambassador to Guinea.

President Akufo-Addo presented the new appointees with their Letters of Credentials at a ceremony at the Jubilee House in accordance with Articles 74 (1) of the Constitution and urged them to safeguard and promote the interest of the country outside its shores.

He said the two ambassadors had been carefully chosen because they were eminently fit to represent the country in their places of accreditation.

"They are experienced foreign service officers who have risen to the very top of their profession. I have worked directly with them before and can personally vouch for their competence and diligence," he said.

President Akufo-Addo said the role ahead of them were in three folds, thus, diplomatic, ceremonial and administrative and indicated that they had been given the onerous task of preserving the image of a country whose reputation among the comity of nations was high.

According to him, Ghana was noted for its peace and stable democracy and added that the ambassadors, who were the most visible symbols for the country, must guard the country's image jealously.

The President entreated them to explore opportunities of promoting business relations with the countries they had been assigned to and, at all times, work in partnership with the Foreign Service officials who were already stationed there.

They both expressed their commitment to justify the confidence the President had reposed in them and make the nation proud.

