Rwanda: Kagame Meets AU Reform Team in Kigali Ahead of the African Union Summit

Kigali 26 June 2018- Yesterday, President Paul Kagame hosted a meeting with the African Union reforms team in Kigali, ahead of the African Union Summit scheduled for July in Mauritania.

President Kagame who is also the Chairperson of the African Union - is together with his team expected to brief the Summit on the progress on the reforms process during the summit. In 2016, Kagame, who is spearheading the African Union reform process, picked a team of experts from across the continent to facilitate the process.

The team includes Dr. Donald Kaberuka, Dr Carlos Lopes, Strive Masiyiwa, Cristina Duarte, Dr Acha Leke, Tito Mboweni, Amina J. Mohammed, Mariam Mahamat Nour, Hajer Gueldich and Vera Songwe. The President is seen here with the AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki during the meeting.