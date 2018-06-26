Nigeria: Rapper Falz Attacks Buhari Over Plateau Killings

Photo: Screenshot/YouTube

This is Nigeria by Falz

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz has blasted the Federal Government over the increasing rate of killings in some parts of the country.

The rapper who recently highlighted problems in the country in his song 'This is Nigeria' is reacting to fresh attack in Plateau state where 86 persons were confirmed killed.

Falz on his Twitter page said the government is 'insensitive' to the massacre going on in the country.

"This level of insensitivity shown by our government is rather disturbing. People are continuously being massacred every day in different states!!! It's actually getting out of hand." Falz wrote.

Read tweet below:

- #27 (@falzthebahdguy) June 24, 2018