Cameroon: Explosion of Grenad in Harazai - Defense Minister Gives Clarifications

Below is a press release from the Ministry.

"The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defense informs the public : On Sunday the 24th night breaking Monday the 25th of June 2018, two soldiers in a state of blotto sat in an off licence in the neighbourhood of Harazai in Kousseri, in the Logone and Chari Division of the Far North Region. A heated discussion breaks out between the two soldiers and the owner of the off licence.

Corporal Salam Ndam Bouba, in service at the 42nd Motorized Infantry Battalion at Mora detached to the 41st Command and Support Battalion at Kousseri suddenly triggered an offensive grenade that he illegally carried with him.

The explosion of the grenade killed two persons; Corporal Adjia Geremi in service at the 41st Motorize Infantry Brigade and Mrs. Marie Therese Koube, 13 other persons were equally wounded.

The wounded victims were immediately evacuated to the Koussei District Hospital; their lives are not at stake. Corporal Salam Ndam Bouba and his acolyte lance Corporal Okou Ossake in service at the 41st Motorize Infantry Battalion at Maltan were apprehended and are at the Kousseri Gendarmerie Company.

Following the incident, the subsequent measurs were immediately taken; -A judicial investigation has been opened by the Gendarmerie under the supervision of the State Prosecutor to the Far North Military Tribunal. -A procedure has been opened for the dismissal of the two soldiers from the ranks according to the rules of discipline enforced in the Defence Forces; The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence extends the condolences of the President of the Republic and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces to the families of the deceased and wished a quick recovery to the wounded victims".