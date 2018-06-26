Cameroon: Two Ways - My Past, Not My Future...

analysis

The film is a true life story of its producer Desiree Sanga who had a difficult life as a teenager.

As a teenager, she is pregnant and abandoned by her boyfriend. With a child out of wedlock, she is under looked by the parents of her boyfriend who consider her to be uneducated and of a low social class.

Becoming blind at one point in life, she is abandoned to her fate in spite of all her efforts to ensure that the wealthy boyfriend takes care of his child.

In an attempt to steal the child by her boyfriend's family, this ends in a fatal accident in which the child dies. This is the ordeal of Beltha as recounted by film director Elvis Tanwie "De Dadies" in the film "Two Ways", produced by Sanga Desiree.

First premiered last month in Germany at Werkstatt der Kulturen, Wissmannstrasse 32 Berlin, the film is a melodramatic true life story which paints a true picture of a society where the rich use their power and position in an era where few could afford justice to trample on the rights of the poor.

Shot at the Pundo Balon village in the Muyuka Subdivision of the South West Region, "Two Ways" is a film which presents the situation of a desperate girl, Beltha with her controversial love affair with Mbami and her daughter Felicia. For close to two hours, viewers will watch the passion, strife and determination of Beltha to counter the suppression from her former boyfriend's mother (Mrs Mbami).

Despite all odds, Beltha did not allow her circumstance to determine her future which many could have considered shattered. She had the choice to move on or remain where her boyfriend and his family had placed her.

Beltha made a decision watch and see how her future turned out to be. Tanwie Elvis "De Dadies" says through the film, the producer is out to let the society know that the decisions people make in the past may be present testimonies of the situations they find themselves today.

"It may be a wrong decision which turned out good", Elvis Tanwie explains. Through local artists and actresses such as Syriette Che, Epule Jeffery, Mayohchu-ebai, Desiree Sanga, Nkwah Kingsley, Ma Qunita, Ma Glory and Ma Elizabeth, through "Two Ways", the population is being told "Empowering a woman is empowering a world", for it is with such belief that a non-governmental organization revealed in the life of Beltha amidst the huge antagonism from those around her.