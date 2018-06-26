Cameroon: Remarkable Spectator Turnout

Since the kick off of the tournament all the stadiums are almost full to capacity during all the matches.

What has attracted football lovers in Russia and the world since the start on the World Cup on June 14, 2018 is the remarkable turnout of fans in the different matches.

In nearly all the encounters the stadiums are almost full to capacity. The impression that comes to mind is that many fans must have travelled to Russia and some are still making ends meet to get there and cheer their teams to victory.

Moreover, the Russian public too is fully behind their team. As a result, the turnout of spectators in all the matches is always encouraging. Unlike in other editions where the stadiums were only full when the host country was playing the story is different in Russia 2018.

Being a World Cup host alone has inspired the Russian squad to work hard for the best results. After two victories and one defeat, the Russian fans have become motivated to support their team. Apart from the Egypt-Uruguay match at the Ekaterinburg Arena which did not have a good number of spectators.

Only seats situated at the extremes of the field behind the goal posts were occupied by supporters of Egypt on one side and the other by supporters of Uruguay. Seats that were meant to be sold to Russian nationals were empty.

According to a release from the world football governing body, FIFA, the number of spectators at the World Cup has reached the level of one million. The one millionth spectator was present at the second playing day of the group stage between Denmark and Australia which ended in a 1-1 draw at the Samara Arena.

The encounter in itself brought together 40,727 people. The average affluence of matches in the tournament stands at 97 per cent. As at now, more than 2.6 million tickets for matches of the competition have been sold and sales continue till July 15, 2018. About 70,000 tickets have been sold via FIFA official website.

At the same time, the total affluence of FIFA fans festival for seven days is more than 2.5 million people. The World Cup will run till July 15, 2018 in 11 cities notably Moscow, Kaliningrad, Saint-Petersburg, Volgograd, Kazan, Nijni Novgorod, Samara, Rostov-sur-le-Don, Sotchi and Ekaterinbourg.