Cameroon: Public Contracts - New Code to Ensure Palpable Results

President Paul Biya last Wednesday signed decree No.2018/366 of 20 June 2018 relating to the Public Contracts Code.

Henceforth, projects carried out by public institutions, semi-public establishments and other related structures are expected to be well executed and on time. President Paul Biya in decree No. 2018/366 of 20 June 2018 relating to Public Contracts Code stated the rules applicable to the preparation, award, execution, control and regulation of public contracts in Cameroon.

The decree has key areas such as the organisation of public contracts system, award of public contracts, execution and control of public contracts, petitions and sanctions and compatibilities and delegation of powers.

Contracts Awarding Organs The decree in Article 6 states that contracts awarding organs are the contracting and assigned contracting authorities. The contracting authorities and assigned contracting authorities are heads of ministries or institutions ranking as such, local authorities, public establishment that benefit from services provided for in the public contracts. They ensure the procedure for the preparation and award of public contracts. Other structures in charge of awarding public contracts are the internal administrative structures of public contracts. These are structures put under the authority of the contracting and assigned contracting authorities for assistance in the execution of their duties in the various stages of the public contracts procedures.

Contracts Award Commissions Article 9 of the decree specifies the missions of the contracts Award Commissions which are technical support organs placed under contracting authorities, assigned contracting authorities, Governors of Regions, Senior Divisional Officers for the award of public contracts. The Commissions are created under the authority of the Ministry of Public Contracts. The President of the Republic spells out the composition and functioning of the Commissions, time frame within which they have to make a declaration of contracts. The control of public contracts is the responsibility of the Central Control Commissions. These technical support organs are placed under the Ministry in charge of Public Contracts. The Commissions have the mission to carry out a prior control of public contracts award procedures within their competences initiated by contracting and assigned contracting authorities.

Award of Contracts President Paul Biya in the decree states clearly qualification of bidders for public contracts, those disqualified, the categories of enterprises for different works. There are also preliminary studies to be conducted, types of public contracts, contract award procedures, types of offers, constitution of bidding files, selection of candidates right to the final award of the contracts.

Petitions And Sanctions The decree in Article 170 makes provisions for a bidder who feels cheated during the contract award procedure to file a petition concerning the stage of the procedure either to the contracting authority, assigned contracting authority or Committee in charge of Examining Petitions. For the petition to be admissible, it must contain the facts or violations of the Public Contracts Code, rules relating to the award of contracts and the consultation file concerned. The decree further specifies in Article 172 that the petition must be submitted 14 days before the date of the opening of the tender files. In case facts stated in the petitions are founded, sanctions contained in Article 191 are meted out on the perpetrators in the private sector. Some of the sanctions include withdrawal of their certificates of categorisation, exclusion from the public order for a determined period in relation to the gravity of the fault committed and confiscation of constituted guarantees. For actors of the public sector, the Minister in charge of Public Contracts can prohibit the official found guilty from intervening in the award and follow up of public contracts for a period not exceeding two years. The decree in Article 197 identifies all acts considered as corruption and fraudulent manoeuvres.

Incompatibilities In accordance with Article 201 of the decree, nobody can be the President of more than one Contracts Award Commission or Central Control Commission, member of more than two Contracts Award Commissions or Central Control Commissions, and Secretary of more than two commissions. Also nobody can be an expert in the Sub-Commission on analysis and at the same time expert in the Central Control Commission of Public Contracts for the same file.

