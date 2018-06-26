Cameroon: Transparency and Good Governance - Govt Examines Better Public Govt Examines Better Public

A bill scrutinised in Parliament to that effect seeks to lay down a Cameroon code of transparency and good governance in the management of public finances.

Within the context of domesticating Directives No. 06/11-ueac-190-cm-22 relating to the Code of transparency and Good Governance in Public Finance Management adopted on 09 December 2011 by the CEMAC Council of Ministers, the Finance and Budget Committee of the National Assembly met on June 25, 2018 to examine its bill.

Defended by the Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motaze, the bill (Bill N° 1030/PJL/AN) aims to establish the fundamental principles of transparency and good governance that should govern public finance managements in Cameroon.

The bill institutes mechanisms for making public all data on budgetary and extra-budgetary operations so as to curb arbitrary and non-transparent management of operations concerning taxation, public procurement, expenditure concessions relating to the right to use public assets and public-private partnerships.

It specifically confirms Cameroon's commitment to implementing transparent, accountable and efficient State control. In this regard, besides the central administration and its branches, it is also intended for civil society actors, taxpayers, investors and development partners.

The bill further underscores the need to keep citizens and tax payers abreast of budgetary operations by providing extensive, regular and detailed information. It equally reaffirms the division of powers and responsibilities between the government, Parliament and the Audit Bench with respect to tax policy implementation, choice of public expenditure and revenue as well as budget execution and control.

Drafted in 59 sections and divided into 10 chapters, the bill lays down audit mechanisms, the rules for preparing and presenting public budgets and the obligation to inform the public. The bill is said to have received CEMAC's Notice of Compliance pursuant to community legislation.

The Minister of Finance was assisted during the working session by the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Joseph LE, representing the Vice Prime Minister, Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Relations with Assembly.