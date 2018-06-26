26 June 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Security Cooperation - Eiforces Students On Study Tour in the EU

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mary Ngu Ekukole

The first-ever study tour of the European Union by the students will enable them visit certain historic institutions.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Cameroon to the Kingdom of Belgium and the European Union, Daniel Evina Abe'e on Monday the 19th of June 2018 welcomed at the Embassy a delegation of students of the Awae International School of Security Forces (l'EIFORCES -Ecole Internationale des Forces de Sécurité). They were led by the Director General of the school, Brigadier General André Patrice Bitote.

Arriving in Belgium on a first-ever study tour of the European Union, they made their first official stopover at the Embassy in Brussels. Amongst a total of thirteen students and seven executives, one is Chadian and two are from Congo Brazzaville. Also of the three women in the delegation, there is one Commissioner and two Colonels, one of whom is Chadian.

During their one-week stay, they will visit some organs of the EU including the Parliament, the Commission, the Council, the European College for Defence, and the European Service for Internal Action. Besides, they will tour other historic and outstanding Belgian institutions, notably the Waterloo Museum and the Bastogne War Museum.

It should be noted that the EIFORCES was created in 2008 to equip Police and Gendarmes with more humane preventive and intervention skills in times of crisis in order to maintain peaceful and harmonious collaboration with citizens.

Mary Ngu Ekukole Chief of Communication Centre, Cameroon Embassy in Brussels

Cameroon

South West - Elecam Board Chair, DG Meet Regional Personnel

Enow Abrams and Essousse Erik were in Buea Friday, June 22, 2018 to mobilise staff ahead of expected national elections. Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.