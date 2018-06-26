26 June 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Experts Doubtful On ESDP Accomplishment

By Yohanes Jemaneh

Concerns on the achievement of country's effort to achieve adult and non-formal education accessibility and its effectiveness expressed by educational profess ionals to The Ethiopian Herald.

The Ministry of Education has been working for the accomplishment of Education Sector Development Program (ESDP V) that includes improving accessibility, equity, quality and relevance in adult education but it seems unable to achieve the plan compared to what has been done so far in this end , Ministry Adult and Non-formal Education Senior Expert Eshetu Yimer said.

As to him, the major problems are absence of committed leadership, evaluation and inspection to the accomplishment of the program.

"Adult education is significant to increase literacy rate and achieve lifetime education."

He recommended strong structure; close monitoring and inspecting activities to achieve comparative result.

State education bureaus ought to work for the achievement of adult and non formal education by their own, he added.

Over the past three years, the ministry has created educational access to 12 million adults while the plan was 20 million and it is impossible to address the remaining eight million within two years, he said.

Eskindir Lakew, Ministry Education Assistance and Inspection Senior Expert, believed that compared the accomplished work and remaining time, the program might not be successful.

However, he said, the ministry ought to take harsh measures related to budget, structure and integrated effort to achieve at least approximate result to the plan.

"Unless otherwise, the failure might cause uneasy downfall in the country's human development index beyond financial loss."

The ministry has been achieved only 64 percent of the plan and it would exert additional effort to curb the major hindering factors related to poor structure, low budget allocation and nonintegrated cooperation among stakeholders, said Mehamed Abubeker, Adult and Non-formal Education Director of the Ministry.

The adult education program is intended to upgrade the skill and knowledge of citizens and to improve their lives emphasizing on health, economics, environmental protection, civic and ethical education courses, he stated.

Various international organizations including Geneva Global, DVV international, and UNESCO have been supporting the ministry to achieve the program in the remaining period, according to Mehamed.

There is a short period compared to the schedule and Geneva Global would provide the needed financial or technical assistance to the government to rush the achievement of the program, said Alemayehu Hailu, Geneva Global Country Director to Ethiopia.

It was in 2003 EC. that the country has started ESDP to achieve social transformation through offering lifetime learning to the adult to assist the effort to join lower middle income countries by 2025.

