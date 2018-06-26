26 June 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: IGAD Condemns Grenade Attack On Rally

The Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Amb (Eng) Mahboub Maalim, condemned in the strongest terms the attack of last Saturday here on a peaceful rally in support of the new Prime Minister's efforts, and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Prime Minister of the Democratic Federal Republic of Ethiopia, Dr Abiy Ahmed.

_"It is indeed very shocking to learn that innocent civilians expressing their political support to their leaders in a peaceful manner and as guaranteed by their Constitution, have been targeted by a grenade attack", he said.

_"I convey my heartfelt condolences to the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, the families of the victims of the attack and the people of Ethiopia", the message continued.

_IGAD Executive Secretary described the attack as "a very despicable act that will not derail the commendable reforms process engaged by the Ethiopian le adership".

_"I am convinced that the perpetrators will be brought to justice, and that peace and unity will prevail", the message further said.

_He wished swift recovery to the wounded and called on Ethiopia, its leadership and its people to remain a model of unity, democracy, and development for the region and the continent.

