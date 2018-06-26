Ethiopia: Awareness On Electoral System Crucial

Promoting awareness raising activities on electoral system using various media outlets is crucial for the country to conduct free, fair and credible election for the years to come, a Media Trainer said.

The Media Trainer on election reporting Mulatu Alemayehu (Ph.D) told The Ethiopian Herald that the role media is fundamental in maintaining peace and stability during election periods in a given country. Election is not a one period of time issue but it requires sustainable awareness promotions towards the public at large , he added.

As to him, both private and public owned media houses need to work more regarding to contributing their part towards widening the political space in the country.

For his part, National Electoral Board of Ethiopia Secretariat and Office Head Nega Duffessa said that media professionals should support the activities of the the National Electorate Board to motivate citizens to cultivate democracy. "And democratization starts from having free, fair and peaceful election," he added.

For this reason, establishing a good partnership with the public and private owned media is important to build democracy and own free electoral system, he underlined.

Media professionals also said the board and competing parties have to be open in providing information in a bid to update any information to the voters.