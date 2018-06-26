Ethiopia: The Greatest Leader of All

Last Saturday, people from all walks of life forming huge crowd which is the first in the history of Ethiopia gathered at Meskel Square. These people had been there mainly to extend unreserved support to the Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed who has been making miracles in terms of uniting his fellow citizens for a noble cause - seeing united and prosperous Ethiopia that will soon play a big role in creating greater Horn in particular and united Africa in general.

Within less than three months of his premiership, the he has managed to save the country from disintegration and civil war apart from bringing national consensus and breaking the 18 year- long deadlock between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

He has also taught the general public the meaning of forgiveness on top of putting an end the era of polarizing people along ethnic lines for personal political gains. He as well has opened new chapter that ushers in the burial of hatred among people for good.

Moreover, he has walked the talk releasing thousands of prisoners including prominent political figures. Some of the prisoners who were freed on pardon were sentenced to life imprisonment and death.

In the efforts of widening the political landscape and encouraging democracy, he has assured the public that during his reign , no one will be put in jail for expressing his /her views freely.

Surprisingly, due to his tangible political reforms ,those who took up arms to topple the incumbent have publicly announced that they have given up the armed struggle . They as well pledged to play their due role in building democracy.

As many agree that Dr. Abiy has won the hearts of all peace and freedom loving Ethiopians in less than 81 days of his tenure. Besides, using his outstanding diplomatic skills , he set free thousands of overseas Ethiopian prisoners and forged strong economic and political ties with neighboring countries including counties that used to wrongly be seen as the historic foes of Ethiopia.

Hence, the mass demonstration was held to support the aforesaid political reforms and diplomatic achievements. The premier also said on the occasion: " This historic day has come due to the unbearable sacrifices of the youths, individuals and the public at large. If some were not thrown to jail or die for us, we won't see this day at all."

He also underlined that from now and on ,the popular support has to be changed in to action " Everybody has to stand against any forms of corruption, power abuse, tribalism and divisiveness. Everyone has to instill national values in children when they begin to learn alphabet."

However, having heard his captivating and eye opening speech ,all of a sudden, deadly grenade attack occurred killing two people and injuring over 150 people. Such attack against innocent civilians was in vain as it has already made the public more determined to realize the dreams of their Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed.

Yes, such act of terror is the work of disgruntled people and defeatists who have been making ill attempts to obstruct the winds of change in Ethiopia on several recent occasions.

After the incident, the Premier clearly stated that the perpetrators of the grenade attack will be brought before court and held accountable as the police and public are now working hand in glove more than ever before.

In general, the popular support for the premier and the futile terrorist attempt to disrupt the peaceful and democratic pro Dr. Abiy march rally in history of Ethiopia has sent clear message to all that Ethiopia is on the right truck of development and prosperity as well as the country has just blessed to own a prime minster who treats all equally and works for the good of the nation.

.