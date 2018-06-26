East Africa: UAE's Stabilizing Role in the Horn

Following the unrest Ethiopia faced for the last three years has significantly dwarfed its economies and foreign currency. This has clearly led the country to socio-economic crisis.

However, a breaking news from UAE surprised the whole Ethiopians following the three billion USD pledge given to Ethiopia recently. This is believed to resolve much complicated economic challenges in Ethiopia. Ethiopians considered UAE as a friend in need is a friend indeed.

The United Arab Emirates pledged a total of three billion USD in aid and investments to Ethiopia on Friday, an Ethiopian official said, a major show of support for Ethiopia.

The UAE will deposit 1 billion USD in Ethiopia's central bank to ease a severe foreign currency shortage, government spokesman Ahmed Shide told Reuters at a palace in Addis Ababa after Primer Minister Dr. Abiy met with Abu Dhabi's crown prince, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed. Shide said the crown prince's delegation included investors interested in real estate and hospitals. Dr.Abiy said on April that the government's plans to continue expanding its infrastructure and the nascent manufacturing sector meant the currency crisis might last for 15 or 20 years.

UAE and the Horn of Africa today:

A momentous ties

Overviews

The GCC countries host large business and diaspora communities as well as migrant laborers from the Horn of Africa, more so from Sudan, Somalia, Ethiopia and Eritrea. Dr Mehari Taddele, a prominent analyst, recently wrote that the UAE has rapidly managed to establish a sphere of influence in the Horn. This influence may expand and help stabilize the region but it should take into account the geopolitical interests of regional states and not undermine them.

The link with the Horn of Africa extends to trade on livestock, charcoal and other exports to the UAE and other GCC countries. Similarly, UAE exports large quantity of merchandise to the Horn of Africa. The UAE has been profoundly advancing huge investments in seaport management, manufacturing and agriculture in the Horn of Africa. An additional bond comes from the diaspora from the Horn of Africa residing in UAE making the ongoing all rounded relationships strongly interlinked each other. The UAE has reasons to develop relations with the Horn of Africa countries other than economic support and business relations.

UAE's stabilizing role in the Horn of Africa

There were reports that one single Emirati Corporation would invest $10 billion in Sudan. Moreover, in 2016 the UAE signed trade and investment agreements with Ethiopia where it has been financing developmental projects. Relations have incrementally improved between the UAE and Ethiopia. The UAE also aspires to serve as a manufacturing hub by purchasing agricultural products from Africa and the rest of the world, then processing, packing and selling such products for global consumption. Furthermore, Dubai aims to become a global tourism hub by doubling the current 10 million visitors per annum. The UAE's trade in Africa has increased, but mainly with the East African Community, such as Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. Unlike UAE, Qatar's engagement focus more on politics and less on trade and investment. The Horn of Africa could benefit immensely from business and investment opportunities in the UAE and other GCC countries, particularly in livestock and related products and resources as well as other areas of cooperation.

Areas where the UAE is recommended to invest in the Horn

UAE needs to invest in agriculture and livestock. The Horn of Africa has one of the largest livestock populations in the World. It also ex-ports leather goods, oilseeds, minerals, agricultural products and flowers; and is also engaged in tourism, construction and real estate. With some investment in the agriculture, skilled labour, and livestock sector, the Horn of Africa could supply the GCC countries with am-ple supplies of agricultural produces, skilled labour, meat and dairy products. With sufficient investment in industry and infrastructure (for transportation), the GCC countries could access organic meat and dairy products from nearby Horn of Africa countries.

For the Horn of Africa, investment in these sectors would not only bring foreign currency that is much needed in the regional economy, trained labour migration could be another area of mutually benefiting cooperation. But would also fundamentally create jobs for the youth and improve the livelihood of the population dependent on farming, livestock, and labour. As the owners of most of the livestock in the Horn of Africa are either farmers or pastoralist communities, trade and investment in these areas may eventually lift millions of families out of poverty, in-directly contributing to human security in the Horn of Africa.

UAE and Ethiopia

UAE investment in Ethiopia amount to USD 363 million investing in manufacturing, in pharmaceuticals, aluminum, and agricultural processing.. . In the same time frame, Ethiopia's export constituted less than 8 percent of the total tradable volume. While Ethiopia's export to UAE has increased nine fold, its import from UAE has increased eight fold. . The various efforts of Ethiopia, UAE's high-level diplomatic and official state visits and consultations are yet to be conducted. However, the recent state visit of UAE to Ethiopia and vice versa signifies the deepening ties between the two important countries. It is expected the economic and political support of UAE can contribute to the whole region too.

More to expect: Ethiopia expects UAE's involvement robust in the Horn

UAE's foreign policy pillars are trade, tourism, counter-terrorism, and the containment of Iranian regional influence. Contrary to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait, the UAE's political economy is not fuelled by religious imperatives. This distinguishes the UAE from Saudi Arabia and the rest of the states of the GCC, where Islam, in its Wahhabist form, constitutes a pillar of the State. Given the tradition of tolerance to religious diversity and traditional religious teachings, countries in the Horn of Africa dread any external religious interference even those that come with business opportunities. In the Horn of Africa, the UAE's foreign policy devoid of hidden religious agenda has a superior chance of establishing a sustainable partner-ship with the Horn of Africa than the other GCC countries.

Nevertheless, to establish solid partnership, the UAE and countries of the Horn of Africa need to rethink and reset their relations on two major fronts: economic relations and security cooperation. On the security front, the UAE needs to reformulate its foreign policy imperatives. The UAE's sound stance on the separation of religion from foreign policy is beneficial for both the UAE and the countries in the Horn of Africa. For example, UAE's involvement in Somalia is limited to commerce, thus not regarded as competitive with the regional efforts of the Inter-Governmental Agency for Development (IGAD) or even the African Union (AU). Nevertheless, UAE's blind subservience to Saudi Arabia on matters affecting the Horn of Africa's peace and security issues negates its well-considered foreign policy imperatives on trade, tourism and counter-terrorism.

In this regard, the UAE needs to work closely in partnership with IGAD to formulate and implement a joint IGAD-GCC dialogue on peace and development. Such initiatives could focus on development, labour mobility, combating transnational threats and international crimes, including piracy, terrorism, violent extremism, trans-border crises, human trafficking, trade in narcotics, money laundering, illegal trade in arms and other threats to regional and international peace and security, Dr. Mehari recommended. Thus, the UAE is expected to remain key player in the Horn of Africa in the future.