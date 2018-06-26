Ethiopia: State Attracts Investors in Manufacturing

Despite challenges North Amhara industry and manufacturing Sector has been showing progress and moving at right direction in-terms of creating jobs and realizing economic structure North Amhara Shoa Administration announced.

The Administration Head Girma Yeshitila told The Ethiopian Herald that : "Domestic and international manufactures and industrialists that hail from China, Turkey and India have already expressed their readiness to rent sheds in our industrial park taking into considerations the incentives the State availing to the investors, and the administration's proximity to the capital."

According, Girma the number industrial parks by the Federal Government are growing and Amhara State is also opening industrial parks at Shoa Robit and peripheral of Debre Berhan.

Debre Berhan Deputy Mayor Bedilu Wubeshet for his part said the city has 149 new emerging manufactures with capital of 17.9 billion Birr, which means the city 's economy is growing.

The administration has been working to diversify the connectivity of the city to nation rail and express ways to the capital and other major routes of export lines of the nation, he added.

Trade and Industry Market Development Bureau Head Shimeles Tibebu reiterated the industries have been creating jobs for locals and beyond.

As to him, learning the performances and the available opportunities for local and foreign manufacturing companies, the number of investors that is showing keen interest in doing business with the administration is steadily increasing .

"The Bureau firmly believe that the State has potential to usher many diversified industries and manufactures so we want invite them to be part of the ongoing development. The amazing development of Debre Berhan could be a show case that everyone could witness."