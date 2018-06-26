Ethiopia: Agro Processing Industries in Export Increment

Nationally, there is a plan to improve agricultural products both in quality and quantity. The effort is to increase export and improve earnings from the sector. Accordingly, the ministry of Agriculture , livestock is playing due role in supporting farmers to upgrade their productivity assisting them through technology and professionals' advise. It has been also working with farmers and providing agricultural inputs at the proper time and volume.

The ministry has organized committee that would operate inspecting, monitoring and recommending possible solutions to improve the quality of exporting agricultural products. As to Moges Hiluf, a Senior Public Relation Expert at the ministry, over the past six months the country has exported about 400,593.63 tons of crop products and generated some 330,009.01 million USD.

The integrated effort of stakeholders has paid off, he believed. However, still, there are problems that faced the ministry in relation to access to technology and lack of awareness of farmers to properly implement the program , shortage of modern farming technology and, selected seed duplicating and providing centers among others, he noted. Therefore, efforts will be exerted to solve the problems through conducting assessment, building the capacity of selected seed providing centers and organizing training programs that enable the farmers to get and use technologies for its cultivating, sowing and harvesting process.

The effort is not only limited in farming land, it is also dispatched into the agro processing sphere. There is unlimited endeavor throughout the country to achieve better export base agro processing so as to boost finished products and foreign currency. The country has collected 65 million USD in the past seven months from meat, dairy, honey and fish product export. However, it was only 52 percent of the planned 123 million USD.

Among the major challenges for the failure is the delay on the functionality of some gear changer agro processing companies such as Allana plc, a meat processing Indian company located in Adami Tulu that expected to earn 500 million USD per annum to the country but still waiting for license._ Similarly, market instability, high pricing, and absence of market promotion are other factors to the low export and earnings, said Dr. Tekeba Eshete Ethiopian Meat and Dairy Products Development Institute Deputy Director General.

The institute is working to reshuffle animal husbandry to various parts of the country including Amhara, Beninshangul, Gambella and Tigray states. It is also working with foreign market partners to receive more Ethiopian products and expand destinations. It has planned to supply Ethiopian agricultural products to Vietnam, Oman, and China, he said.

Meat contains 93 percent of Ethiopia's animal products export. Then, honey and wax, fish and dairy products respectively contained 6 and 0.3 percent among others. Currently, there are more than ten functional meat processing industries in the country. The consolidation of associations and exporters is significant to compete on the international market through providing quality product in time, noted the Deputy Director General. "We need to have quality product to penetrate the international market."

In relation to this, the ministry of Agriculture and Livestock is working to provide sufficient and quality agricultural inputs to the growing number of industries beyond ensuring food security. Market based and quality agricultural product is critical to penetrate the international market or to perform well in supporting the industries.

"The increasing number of industries and the low level agricultural productivity is a critical challenge. That's why the ministry is striving for the advancement of agricultural productivity," said Alemayehu Birehane Ministry Public Relations Bureau Head.

As to him, to achieve better result in the sphere, the government has mixed the previous ministries of agriculture and natural resource with animal and fishery for improved human resource mobilization. The new ministry named the ministry of agriculture and livestock would exert extra efforts in improving operational system for the reliability of the sector growth, Alemayehu stated. The industries need not only the crop production, they also in need of the animal's production for processed yield, which needs integrated endeavors of all stakeholders._

The agro processing industries are also expected to increase the countries capacity to penetrate the international market with finished agricultural products. The industries would also help to engage Ethiopian and foreign experienced companies to invest in the sector. Processing the agricultural product is not only to improve forex, but also transforms knowledge and technology.

The country is working to increase export both in quantity and quality. The current export status of the country indicates that agricultural, manufacturing and mining products shared 65, 16 percent and 6 percent of the national GDP respectively, according to Wondimu Filate, Ministry of Trade Commu nications Officer.

Upgrading productivity and improving export are major mechanisms to compete on international market. Today the free-African trade deal is to be implemented and Ethiopia could use this opportunity to scale up its trade advancement. The deal is about to remove duty on goods to be exchanged among Africans. On the other hand, engaging in the free African cross border trade, Ethiopia could get a witness to its endeavor to join WTO, he noted.

The council of ministers articulated a regulation to join WTO; experts are doing their level best in the effort. A string committee has been also established to monitor and support the process._ The prevalence of industrial parks is also significant to join the WTO with finished products in a competitive manner. In the other way, the country working on privatizing giant state owned companies including airline and telecom._ This is a great stride to participate local and foreign companies that would improve service in the sphere and help the nation utmost to join world traders.

Yared Dessalegn is an Investment Promotion Group Leader and Expert at the Ethiopian Food and Beverage Development Institute. As to him, the integrated agro industrial parks are significant for productivity as they have integrated infrastructure, sufficient input and market linkage to process finished product that would supply to local and international market at the same time. Research and standard measuring centers would enable the industries to provide qualified products at the intended volume and level.

He believed that the farmer needs to provide market based agricultural product both in quality and quantity. The number of the industries would grow from the current four to 17 in the near future. They would help to increase productivity with quality. In addition, improving job creation, foreign currency and agricultural transformation would be the outcomes of the industries when they get fully operational. However, while the sphere professionals assured the efficiency in providing sufficient inputs to the industries, there will be a question on input quality and sufficiency.