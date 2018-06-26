Nigeria: AMVCA 2018 - Nominees to Be Announced June 30

Nominees for the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) will be announced via a televised broadcast on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv on Saturday, 30 June by 7pm.

According to a statement from the organiser, the nominees for each category will be revealed by popular Ghanaian actress and TV host, Joselyn Dumas and Nigerian comedian and actor, Bovi.

Speaking on the telecast, Channel Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, said about 3,000 entries were received across the continent.

She added that the panel of judges headed by veteran filmmaker, Debbie Odutayo, painstakingly reviewed each of the entries to arrive at the final shortlist of nominees.

"We are honoured to showcase and celebrate the creative industry each year on the platform of the AMVCA. In the past five years, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to nurture and showcase indigenous talent from across the continent. Join us on Saturday, 30 June as we reveal the nominees for the sixth edition of the Awards", she said.

It will be recalled that the award which was launched in March 2013, has continued to celebrate the contributions of African filmmakers, actors and technicians to the success of the continent's film and television industry.

"For the 2018 edition, a number of awards will be presented in 27 categories, with seven categories open to public voting and 20 being categories to be decided by the AMVCA panel of judges.

"The full list of nominees will be published on the Africa Magic website, www.africamagic.tv and social media platforms following the reveal.

"Viewers can join the conversation using the hashtag #AMVCA2018 and follow @dStvng, @gotvng and @africamagictv for live tweets," the statement read.

It noted that this year's edition is brought to viewers across the continent by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice, Airtel and Konga.