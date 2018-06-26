Nigeria: Buhari to Visit Plateau

President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to visit Plateau State for an on the spot assessment and condolence visit Tuesday.

He is currently in Calabar, Cross Rivers State, to commission to a Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital and a rice "city" and seedlings factory.

Renewed violence in Plateau State has led to the killing of 86 persons according to the police, while locals say over 100 were killed.

The current spate of violence, suspected to be carried out by herdsmen, is believed to be retaliatory after attacks on Fulani cattle dealers and their cattle in the past weeks.

The Saturday killing of scores of mainly Christian mourners of a local leader has been condemned by all Nigerians and the international community with many accusing Mr Buhari of not being sensitive enough to the situation.

Mr Buhari had on Monday dispatched his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, to Plateau.

While in Plateau, the vice president promised that more security personnel will be deployed to the state.

Many Nigerians have, however, criticised the president for not personally visiting Plateau since the Saturday attack.

On Tuesday, a source at the presidential villa informed PREMIUM TIMES that the president's convoy and advance team had "already left the Aso Rock Villa for Plateau State early on Tuesday."