26 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari to Visit Plateau

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Plateau state.
By Sani Tukur

President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to visit Plateau State for an on the spot assessment and condolence visit Tuesday.

He is currently in Calabar, Cross Rivers State, to commission to a Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital and a rice "city" and seedlings factory.

Renewed violence in Plateau State has led to the killing of 86 persons according to the police, while locals say over 100 were killed.

The current spate of violence, suspected to be carried out by herdsmen, is believed to be retaliatory after attacks on Fulani cattle dealers and their cattle in the past weeks.

The Saturday killing of scores of mainly Christian mourners of a local leader has been condemned by all Nigerians and the international community with many accusing Mr Buhari of not being sensitive enough to the situation.

Mr Buhari had on Monday dispatched his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, to Plateau.

While in Plateau, the vice president promised that more security personnel will be deployed to the state.

Many Nigerians have, however, criticised the president for not personally visiting Plateau since the Saturday attack.

On Tuesday, a source at the presidential villa informed PREMIUM TIMES that the president's convoy and advance team had "already left the Aso Rock Villa for Plateau State early on Tuesday."

Nigeria

Nigeria's Grand Plan to Stop Fake News in 2019? Fight Fire With Fire.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed defends the government's record, talks up Buhari's 2019 chances, and discusses the… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.