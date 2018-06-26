Ethiopian Steel Launches Aluminium Coated Sheet

Ethiopian Steel Plc launches a new product, Dumuzas, a roofing sheet product coated with aluminium zinc. The product is heat resistant, has cut-edge protection, double coated and rust resistance.

Established in 1997, Ethiopian Steel is a member of Safal Group, a company which operates in 12 African countries including Ethiopia. The group produces house plain and steel products including iron, mangle, steel and other metal products.

Ethiopian Steel has four production sites in Ethiopia - Addis Abeba, Gonder, Hawassa, and Mekelle. It also has five showrooms in Adiss Abeba and five more outside of Adiss Abeba.