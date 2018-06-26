Ethiopia: Teachers Association Stirs to Erect HQs

One of the professional associations in Addis Abeba is planning to build a nine-storey multi-purpose building for 200 million Br. The building will be located in the Kirkos District.

Addis Ababa Teachers Association, the owner of the proposed building, has technically qualified and shortlisted two companies, ATCON Consulting Engineering & Architects and Yohannes Abbay Consulting Architects & Engineers, to develop the engineering design of the building and to supervise the contraction through a tender floated last February.

ATCON is a decade old firm that worked on the designs for St. Paul's Hospital Millennium Medical College cancer centre and the Autism Centre and Ras Emiru Apartments. Yohannes Abbay of Consulting Architects & Engineers has previously consulted for different constructions project including Adama Science & Technology University, Gode Airport Terminal and Amhara Credit & Saving Institution.

The Association, which has 20,000 plus members, has already reserved a 3,600sqm plot leased land from the Adis Abeba City Administration located near the Indian Embassy, and off Dejazmach Woldegebriel Street in Kebena. For the construction of the building, the Association is planning to raise funds for the project through events, trade fairs, selling of coupons and by using a pledge of 20 million Br offered by the City Administration to be used for infrastructure works.

"Currently, the association has financial problems," said Debebe G.Tsadik, President of the Association, founded by 32 teachers of Minilik Elementary School in 1949. "So far, we have raised two million Birr from our members," he told Fortune.

The Association plans to use the building as a hospital, research centre and library for use by its members and the general public.

The hospital will provide free and affordable services for people in need, according to the Association's head. It will also have commercial office space that it will lease to generate revenue. It also plans to move its head office to the new building. The Association, which is planning to celebrate its 70th anniversary next year, is currently occupying a building owned by Ethiopian Teachers Association for free.

The association receives a monthly contribution fee of 10 Br from its members. However, all of them are not active. The revenue collected from the members is currently used to cover administrative costs.

One of the active members sees the project as a way to build the image of the Association.

"If it is realised, it will play a significant role in building the image of the Association," says Zena Teferi, a member teacher and currently works as director of Beshale Secondary and Preparatory School.

Tigist Fisseha, a consultant and Attorney-at-Law who has experience working with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Ethiopian Employers Federation, sees the move of the Association as a wise one.

"Such investments will help the associations to be financially fit and independent. It is investing in a fixed asset that can also be a sustainable income generator," she said.

The bid offers of the two companies will be opened this week, according to Debebe. The tenders will be based on an evaluation criterion that gives 20pc value for costs and 80pc value for technical qualifications.