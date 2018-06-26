24 June 2018

Ethiopia: First Employers' Confederation Gets Recognition

The Ethiopian Employers' Confederation (EEC) has finally registered and secured its license from the Ministry of Labour & Social Affairs (MoLSA).

The Confederation, representing five federations under its umbrella including Ethiopian Hotel & Hospitality Services' Federation, Ethiopian Micro Small & Medium Enterprise Federation, Addis Abeba City Employers Federation, Ethiopian Cities Water & Sewerage Services' Federation and Amhara Region Hotels and Hospitality Services' Federation is now officially recognized by the MoLSA.

The licence will be valid until May 2022, according to an official at MoLSA. A competing licence application by the 65-year old Ethiopian Employers' Federation (EEF) to form a separate confederation was rejected by the ministry on the basis that the application submission was deficient.

