South Africa: Massive Changes Proposed to Private Medical Schemes

Two new Bills signal government's intention to restrict private medical aids and exercise more central control over public health as it moves to establish a single health system by 2026.

Government has proposed massive changes to medical schemes, including abolishing co-payments, restricting brokers and replacing the prescribed minimum benefits with comprehensive benefits based on primary healthcare.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced these proposals, part of the Medical Schemes Amendment Bill, in Pretoria on Thursday.

Motsoaledi said medical schemes would need to fund these changes from the R60-billion he claimed is being held in schemes' reserves, and from brokers' annual fees of R2.2-billion.

This Bill and the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, also unveiled, are the first major pieces of legislation to go to Parliament as government attempts to introduce a single health system in the country, along the lines of Britain's National Health Service.

The NHI Bill sets out a phased approach to bringing the...