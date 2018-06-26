25 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Weather Update - More Freezing Temperatures for SA

Most of the country will experience cold and dry weather on Tuesday.

Rain

Isolated morning showers are expected over the northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, while the rest of the country remains dry.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool across the country, while cold conditions are expected over the central interior.The coldest place will be Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape, dropping to a below freezing -3°C.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be cool over most parts of the country, with cold weather conditions expected for the western parts of the Western Cape, the eastern parts of the Free State and the southern parts of Mpumalanga.

Warm weather is predicted across the Musina and Phalaborwa regions of Limpopo.The hottest place will be Phalaborwa in Limpopo, reaching a high of 26°C.

Pretoria and Bloemfontein are expected to experience a maximum of 21°C, while Johannesburg is expected to reach 20°C.

Along the coastal regions, Cape Town will reach a high of 16°C, while Port Elizabeth will reach a maximum of 25°C. A high of 23°C is expected for Durban.

