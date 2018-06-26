26 June 2018

South Africa: Independent Electoral Commission - Would-Be Officials Grilled Amid Concerns About Independence

analysis By Rebecca Davis

Chief Mogoeng Mogoeng chairs a panel consisting of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Human Rights Commissioner Angie Makwela and the Commission for Gender Equality's Tamara Mathebula interviewing candidates for IEC commissioner roles in Johannesburg on Monday 25 June 2018

This week, South Africa's chief justice and representatives of other Chapter 9 institutions are interviewing the men and women who have stepped forward to become the Independent Electoral Commission's newest commissioners. At the first day of the hearings, two threads emerged: the number of candidates who are card-carrying members of the ANC, and the serious allegations hanging over the heads of a few of them.

You have to be a hardy soul to be prepared to undergo a job interview in front of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. On the first day of interviews to fill three vacant IEC commissioner positions, Mogoeng was resolute in leading candidates into the dark patches of their CVs.

Neither does he tolerate waffle in answers: anyone hoping to baffle the chief justice with bullshit will rapidly find the shoe on the other foot.

It became apparent early on that Mogoeng and his fellow panellists had engaged closely with the report on the IEC commissioner candidates prepared by...

South Africa

