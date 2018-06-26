Opposition political parties have scoffed at the government’s offer of State security to presidential candidates, following the claimed bomb attack at a Zanu PF rally last Saturday.

The explosion left 49 people injured including Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Environment Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Vice President Chiwenga`s wife, Mary, among others.

Health and child care minister David Parirenyatwa confirmed Monday that two of the injured had died with a third victim critical and in intensive care.

After the incident, vice president Constantino Chiwenga told a Zanu PF rally in Chitungwiza Sunday that suggested that parties who felt unsafe could be offered state security.

“That act of terrorism that happened in Bulawayo will not deter anyone but if the colleagues running for the harmonised elections on the 30th of July are scared and afraid they will be given security,” said VP Chiwenga.

Exiled former higher education minister Professor Jonathan dismissed Chiwenga’s remarks.

Said Moyo on Twitter; “What an oxymoron! How can the number one threat to opposition candidates become their security?

“Only #Sadc, #AU or #UN can provide security to opposition candidates in a military state after a coup!”

Thokozani Khupe’s MDC-T also sneered at VP Chiwenga’s offer saying they will make use of their own security apparatus.

“I don’t think any political candidate from president to councillor is still safe and I actually implore all political party leaders and their members to ensure that they resolve conflict through dialogue.

“No one deserves to be a victim of politically-motivated violence,” said party spokesperson, Linda Masarira.

Masarira added: “Every political party has its own security and we do not have to be compromised by being given state security because the bombing happened when they had state security.”

The Welshman Ncube led MDC party said they need a guarantee issued by the police commissioner.

“Chiwenga’s ‘offer’ should not be accepted without caution,” said Oscar Ncube, the party’s deputy national spokesperson.

“In the first instance, why has government not been offering similar protection to all political parties all along? Why have the police been demonstrating a partisan approach?

“If Chiwenga is genuine, we demand him through the police commissioner to issue a detailed circular to all police stations country wide indicating this commitment.”

Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa said the Zanu PF government must guarantee safety to all citizens.

“Chiwenga must use his brains and work at stopping Zanu PF terrorism on civilian set-ups, that’s all we need to be safe,” he said.

“We all know it is only ZANU people who have access to weapons of war and they have of late made it a norm carrying them around and using them on innocent unarmed citizens.

“We condemn that in the strongest terms and call for ensuring of everyone’s safety and security.”