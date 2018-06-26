Kenya: Anne Waiguru Invited to Speak at Chatham House in London

Photo: The Star

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is set to speak at the respected Chatham House in London next month.

Ms Waiguru's talk will be on July 4, and will run between noon-1pm Kenyan time.

She is giving the talk in her capacity as the vice chairman of the Governor's Council, a body that unites all the 47 county chiefs in the country.

The talk, titled Five Years of Devolution in Kenya: Towards Inclusion, Gender Equality and Accountable Governance, will address the issue of devolution in Kenya.

"Waiguru will discuss her perspectives on the successes and challenges of implementing devolution, and Natasha Kimani will present findings from her research on gender responsiveness in county planning and budgeting," reads an invite from the organisers.

Others on the panel will be Natasha Kimani, academy fellow and Africa Programme, Chatham House and will be chaired by Nathalie Delapalme, the executive director, Mo Ibrahim Foundation.

Kenyans on Twitter have started a campaign seeking to stop the session.

Many have emailed and tweeted Chatham House the various headlines touching on controversies involving the first time governor.

On Twitter, they used the hashtag #SomeoneTellChathamHouse.

Ms Waiguru was forced to quit the cabinet in November 2015 amid the first NYS scandal.