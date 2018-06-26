26 June 2018

Nigeria: Okomu Oil Palm Targets Rspo Certification By End of 2018

By Michael Egbejule

Benin City — The managing Director, Okomu Oil Palm Plc, Dr. Graham Heifer has disclosed that the company would by end of the year 2018 obtain the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) certification to meet global standards and put to rest issues that the company has not meet the agriculture industry requirement.

Heifer gave the hint during the Health, Safety and Environment Day (HSE) of Okomu Oil Palm tagged Okomu Awareness week 2018.

He said the company is highly committed to ensuring safety in its operations hence the Okomu Awareness week 2018 with theme, "Safety Rules are your best tools" for members of staff, host communities and other stakeholders.

Heifer while speaking on the need to ensure safety rules within and around the company plantations said, "Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) makes our company a safer place for all of us in Okomu."

He added that the company is an integral part of Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), noting that without HSE, the company would be in trouble.

"We are an integral part of the Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) awareness. With our HSE, we will be better and stronger. HSE for us is like the Bible. We go everywhere with it and as well preach it. HSE makes our company a safer place for all of us."Heifer said.

Heifer, who emphasized the need for safety rules said," this is part of our international certification scheme and Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) which we are planning to achieve by the end of 2018. Once we have the RSPO certification, we will be very proud, just like we have our ISO."

The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) was established in 2004 with the objective of promoting the growth and use of sustainable oil palm products through credible global standards and engagement of stakeholders.

