Kenya: Family Seeks Help in Tracing Sick Mum Who Walked Out of KNH

A family is Nairobi is seeking help to trace their missing mum who wandered out of Kenyatta National Hospital on Monday.

Jennifer Mwangi, 54 was at the hospital's clinic 17 at 12:30pm where she had been taken by her husband to see a neurologist following episodes of acute dementia.

She was at the waiting area with her husband when he stepped out to check on something and when he returned he could not find her.

"My father asked around the waiting area and no one knew where she had gone. We joined in the search at KNH walked around the entire hospital and asked security guards but no one had seen her," Mrs Mwangi's daughter Julie told Nairobi News.

CCTV FOOTAGE

The family then approached the control room for assistance using CCTV footage to trace her but were informed that only the police could access it.

"We reported the matter at the police station and later in the evening the KNH head of security called me and said they were unable to trace her movement from the CCTV footage," Julie said.

Mrs Mwangi was wearing a yellow dress, cream jacket and blue open heels when she went missing and has episodes of memory loss.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can notify the nearest police station or call Julie on 0724013175.