Tanzania: Cassava Plant Deal Signed in Handeni

HANDENI District Council has signed an agreement with Kanton Investment Company from China for the construction of a cassava processing factory there.

The deal has been struck, thanks to efforts by the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) to attract investors from various parts of the World.

According to a statement released by TIC yesterday, the construction project, under which the factory would process 200 tonnes of cassava per day, is estimated to cost 10 million US dollars.

The Kanton Investment Company Executive Director, Mr John Rwehumbiza said at the signing ceremony event over the weekend, that the company had already embarked on a pilot study by buying cassava and transporting the consignments to China. The event was attended by various government officials.

He said his company plans to impart onto the farmers, appropriate cassava growing techniques, to enable them benefit satisfactorily from the business.

The District Executive Director, Mr William Mafukwe, said his office would ensure than a conducive environment was created for investors to be attracted to invest there.

The Handeni District Commissioner, Mr Godwin Gondwe, stressed that the district had vast fertile land for agricultural production, for the benefit of wananchi and investors alike.

TIC information officer Latifa Kigoda said TIC was determined to ensure that there was an increase in the number of investors in the country, in tune with the fifth government's industrial driven economy drive.